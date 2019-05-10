© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Primeval Puzzles | Interview with Brien Foerster | Stories of the Supernatural
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • May 10, 2019
Brien Foerster is an authority on the megalithic works of South America and the perplexing ancient Elongated Headed people of the area, and divides his time between Paracas Peru, and Cusco.
Host – Marlene Pardo Pellicer at Miami Ghost Chronicles
Websites for: Miami Ghost Chronicles http://www.MiamiGhostChronicles
Stories of the Supernatural http://www.StoriesoftheSupernatural.info
Host – Marlene Pardo Pellicer at Miami Ghost Chronicles
Websites for: Miami Ghost Chronicles http://www.MiamiGhostChronicles
Stories of the Supernatural http://www.StoriesoftheSupernatural.info
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.