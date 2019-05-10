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Did YouTube Ban American Flag Emojis?
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115 views • May 10, 2019
Sean in Virginia called in to report that he attempted to post an American Flag emoji in the chat on a YouTube livestream, but it was censored by a moderator for being "offensive". Alex explains this is a typical leftist attitude where they hate any symbol of American or Christian values.
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