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Jordan on Comey defending Obama's handling of Russian meddling
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18 views • May 10, 2019
Will Democrats bring James Comey back to Capitol Hill to testify? Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says Democrats are more focused on going after Attorney General Bill Barr.
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