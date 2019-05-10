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Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez unveil plan to cap credit card rates
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7 views • May 10, 2019
Kaltbaum Capital Management President Gary Kaltbaum, FoxNews.com columnist Liz Peek, FBN’s Kristina Partsinevelos and Capitalist Pig Hedge Fund’s Jonathan Hoenig on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) plan to cap credit card interest rates at 15 percent.
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