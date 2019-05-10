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How to Reverse Hearing Loss and Tinnitus
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727 views • May 10, 2019
In this presentation, you’re going to learn how hearing works, the root cause of hearing loss and how hearing loss can be prevented and maybe even reversed.
Be sure to stick around until the end and I’ll tell you about some of the most important nutrients for hearing as well as the specific foods most rich in these nutrients. That way you can eat them and ensure your hearing is as good as it can be for your entire life.
For the show notes, go to:
https://endalldisease.com/episode13
Be sure to stick around until the end and I’ll tell you about some of the most important nutrients for hearing as well as the specific foods most rich in these nutrients. That way you can eat them and ensure your hearing is as good as it can be for your entire life.
For the show notes, go to:
https://endalldisease.com/episode13
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