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California Professor Describes Leftists’ Oppression
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192 views • May 10, 2019
Josh in California, a Christian conservative college professor, calls in to discuss the ridiculous attacks on free speech on campuses across the country. Alex gives advice to other conservatives that work in academia about how they too can take a stand for American values.
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