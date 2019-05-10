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5/10/19 #HARRIS/2020: "Make America Hate (TRUMP) Again", DIGIT APP #FreeNoah
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33 views • May 10, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on May 10, 2019
5/10/19 : Kamala Harris is quickly becoming the "Hate-Platform" candidate for 2020, and her policies reinforce divide and conquer strategy. Meanwhile, blasphemy reporting reaches the US in the socially engineered secular behavioral modification program called "hate speech", which can now be reported on DIGIT Lab’s “Hate Incident Reporting” App!
NOTE: This video was made yesterday and YT refused to process it, so please note that the 5G webinar occurred last night and that other time-references are from yesterday, May 9.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
The 5G educational webinar was last night at this link.
https://electrosmogrx.com/webinar/
You may be able to find out about a repeat free play of it at Erin Elizabeth's great website:
https://www.healthnutnews.com
Please share the link and take the upcoming opportunity to watch this excellent movie on the serious health dangers of GMO foods:
https://freeshowing.secretingredients...
Please get involved in 5G action day on May 15. Find a group/event near you: https://www.5gcrisis.com
Kamala Harris, Alpha Kappa Alpha member, is pushing division and capitalizing on manufactured "hate" propaganda.
Here's one fine example of a take away from her NAACP talk:
https://www.wonkette.com/kamala-harri...
Here's a brief look at the speech, note the put-on accent:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wLid...
The Division Platform translates into censorship and 1st Am attacks:
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/kamala-...
NYT reveals the shift in KH's campaign tactics to focus on hating Trump.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/08/us...
Converse Corp. has chosen to feature the 12 year old autistic drag kid, Desmond Nogales, in its LGBTQ sneakers series. "The Amazing Desmond" has been dancing in NYC adult clubs and has been filmed with murderer, Michael Alig, who dismembered a friend in the "club kids" nambla gay drug scene of the 1990s:
https://www.teaparty.org/converse-lau...
PLEASE CONTACT AG MOODY To PROTEST The FORCED medical chemotherapy "treatment" of Noah McAdams and the criminal charges against his parents for choosing to discontinue chemotherapy: https://globalnews.ca/news/5260703/boy-florida-leukemia-chemo/
CONTACT AG MOODY TODAY And make your opinion known!
Twitter: @AGAshleyMoody
https://twitter.com/search?q=attorney...
http://www.myfloridalegal.com/contact...
FB Co-founder, Chris Hughes, calls for "break up" of platform:
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/faceboo...
DIGIT Labs new HATE INCIDENT REPORTING APP:
https://www.sgtreport.com/2019/05/off...
Asia Bibbi, a Pakistani Christian, finally is free after being beaten, spending 9 years in solitary confinement and being sentenced to death for taking a sip of "Muslim water".
https://www.radionz.co.nz/news/world/...
SMART PAKEM, G00gle's android app that allows Muslims to report blasphemy in order to uphold sharia law:
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2722...
Look for your fave creators (who have left FB) on the Telegram APP:
https://telegram.org/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! WE ARE FREE!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
YOU ARE FREE !!
Published on May 10, 2019
5/10/19 : Kamala Harris is quickly becoming the "Hate-Platform" candidate for 2020, and her policies reinforce divide and conquer strategy. Meanwhile, blasphemy reporting reaches the US in the socially engineered secular behavioral modification program called "hate speech", which can now be reported on DIGIT Lab’s “Hate Incident Reporting” App!
NOTE: This video was made yesterday and YT refused to process it, so please note that the 5G webinar occurred last night and that other time-references are from yesterday, May 9.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
The 5G educational webinar was last night at this link.
https://electrosmogrx.com/webinar/
You may be able to find out about a repeat free play of it at Erin Elizabeth's great website:
https://www.healthnutnews.com
Please share the link and take the upcoming opportunity to watch this excellent movie on the serious health dangers of GMO foods:
https://freeshowing.secretingredients...
Please get involved in 5G action day on May 15. Find a group/event near you: https://www.5gcrisis.com
Kamala Harris, Alpha Kappa Alpha member, is pushing division and capitalizing on manufactured "hate" propaganda.
Here's one fine example of a take away from her NAACP talk:
https://www.wonkette.com/kamala-harri...
Here's a brief look at the speech, note the put-on accent:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wLid...
The Division Platform translates into censorship and 1st Am attacks:
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/kamala-...
NYT reveals the shift in KH's campaign tactics to focus on hating Trump.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/08/us...
Converse Corp. has chosen to feature the 12 year old autistic drag kid, Desmond Nogales, in its LGBTQ sneakers series. "The Amazing Desmond" has been dancing in NYC adult clubs and has been filmed with murderer, Michael Alig, who dismembered a friend in the "club kids" nambla gay drug scene of the 1990s:
https://www.teaparty.org/converse-lau...
PLEASE CONTACT AG MOODY To PROTEST The FORCED medical chemotherapy "treatment" of Noah McAdams and the criminal charges against his parents for choosing to discontinue chemotherapy: https://globalnews.ca/news/5260703/boy-florida-leukemia-chemo/
CONTACT AG MOODY TODAY And make your opinion known!
Twitter: @AGAshleyMoody
https://twitter.com/search?q=attorney...
http://www.myfloridalegal.com/contact...
FB Co-founder, Chris Hughes, calls for "break up" of platform:
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/faceboo...
DIGIT Labs new HATE INCIDENT REPORTING APP:
https://www.sgtreport.com/2019/05/off...
Asia Bibbi, a Pakistani Christian, finally is free after being beaten, spending 9 years in solitary confinement and being sentenced to death for taking a sip of "Muslim water".
https://www.radionz.co.nz/news/world/...
SMART PAKEM, G00gle's android app that allows Muslims to report blasphemy in order to uphold sharia law:
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2722...
Look for your fave creators (who have left FB) on the Telegram APP:
https://telegram.org/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! WE ARE FREE!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
YOU ARE FREE !!
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