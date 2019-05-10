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10May19 FaceBook SWAT Teams, China Social Credit
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34 views • May 10, 2019
Today’s dystopian parody is tomorrow’s reality. FaceBook sending SWAT teams to your house is already happening in China, Bezos’ “Blue Moon” project was why he started Amazon, AOC can’t figure out what a garbage disposal is, Chicago Cubs fall for the OK hand signal “white power” hoax, and Trump holds all the cards in the China trade war.
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