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VIDEO: Obama Flashes White Supremacist Sign
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132 views • May 10, 2019
Former president Obama has been pictured flashing the "white supremacist" OK hand gesture that a Cub's fan was banned for flashing recently. Alex exposes how this overreaction to symbols is being used by the globalists to control the population.
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