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Trump-Russia is smokescreen to cover H. Clinton Crimes
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15 views • May 10, 2019
THE Real Russian Collusion by Hillary and Obama Selling USA Uranium to Russia
Listen at 2min in this combined video Peter King says FBI Head Bob Mueller
shut down the FBI investigation into Clinton bribery for Uranium One Deal.
Sources - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNxEDomUlXw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHo8mFSN92w
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Trump running Cover for Hillary / Obama
Listen at 2min in this combined video Peter King says FBI Head Bob Mueller
shut down the FBI investigation into Clinton bribery for Uranium One Deal.
Sources - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNxEDomUlXw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHo8mFSN92w
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Trump running Cover for Hillary / Obama
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