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TRANS-HUMANISM......FACT OR FICTION THE TRUTH REVEALED!!!!
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496 views • May 10, 2019
CARL TEICHRIB, AUTHOR & RESEARCHER, JOINS US TODAY TO TALK ABOUT THE EVER PRESENT INFLUENCE OF THE TRANS-HUMAN MOVEMENT. HE DIGS INTO WHAT IT IS AS CHRISTIANS WE NEED TO KNOW AND SHOW US THAT IT'S REALLY NOT AS SCARY AD THE DOOM PORN PEDDLERS MIGHT HAVE YOU THINK IT IS. FASCINATING STUFF ENJOY.
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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