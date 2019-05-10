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ARE WE ALL AMERICANS?
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97 views • May 10, 2019
America is heading into dangerous waters not unlike those our ancestors faced in 1776 and 1861. If we can't find a way to come back together under OUR ORIGINAL PRINCIPLES and the VISION OF THE FOUNDERS, America, indeed, the WORLD will never be the same.
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