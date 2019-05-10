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OH MY OMAR AND SO MUCH MORE!!!!! WHAT A WEEK ON BOTH SIDES OF THE POND
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3 views • May 10, 2019
IT'S THAT TIME OF THE WEEK AGAIN WHEN MARK SUTHERLAND FROM THE UK AND MIKE KERR FROM THE US REALLY JUMP ON IT THIS WEEK. IT'S A LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING THIS WEEK FROM THE BOYS AND A LITTLE LONGER THAN USUAL BUT IT'S WELL WORTH YOUR TIME. TAKE A LISTEN AND LET US KNOW WHAT YOU THINK BY LEAVING A COMMENT OR TWO.
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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