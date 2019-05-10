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Prelude the AV10 Conference
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16 views • May 10, 2019
Streamed live 10th May 2019
- AV10 day tickets are available, Livestreem is also available; https://alternativeview.co.uk/
- Weekend livestreem available, from midnight Friday there is a livestreem paper view pass for each day
- Discussion with Ian R Crane and Deborah Tavares
- Check 'Climate Action Plan' in the Town/City you live in
- http://www.stopthecrime.net/
- AV10 day tickets are available, Livestreem is also available; https://alternativeview.co.uk/
- Weekend livestreem available, from midnight Friday there is a livestreem paper view pass for each day
- Discussion with Ian R Crane and Deborah Tavares
- Check 'Climate Action Plan' in the Town/City you live in
- http://www.stopthecrime.net/
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