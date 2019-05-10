© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5 FACTS: Our Terrifying Debt Spiral
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • May 10, 2019
Little has been said about our of control national debt driven by Federal budget deficits which continue year after year. But with growing talk of a bi-partisan public works program to rebuild our infrastructure at the cost of some 2 trillion dollars, it's time to examine how much the political class has already put on the American credit card and how that will affect the nation's future.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.