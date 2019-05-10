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Dr. Michael Sala Testimony - Something The Space Force Didn't Want You To Know About Until Now (TPOM)
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129 views • May 10, 2019
Censored "News" for Decades:
In order to aggregate the military’s major space assets under one authority, a new branch is created under the US Air Force to be called “Space Force”.
SpaceCraft Youtube Channel: " ThirdPhaseofMoon "
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In order to aggregate the military’s major space assets under one authority, a new branch is created under the US Air Force to be called “Space Force”.
SpaceCraft Youtube Channel: " ThirdPhaseofMoon "
Share/Email this: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jesusismessiah for other amazing vids:
1) SECRET 486 core in 2007+ CPUs TO SPY on ALL of YOU!
2) Anti-Gravity - "[BOGUS SECRET] SPACE FORCE" Visual Desclassification
3) Jah-Red & 4) Jesus, Amazing "Sign in the Sky"
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