© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show - Trump Holds China Accountable, Rocks World Economy - 05/09/2019
Follow
0
Share
Report
466 views • May 10, 2019
North Korea’s latest missile launches are straining US-led efforts to denuclearize the region. However, analysts are saying the trajectories indicate they are not “ballistic weapons.” Also, President Trump rocked the world’s economy after pledging to increase tariffs on Chinese goods. Trump slammed China for attempting to renegotiate after breaking a previous trade agreement. Joining today’s show is “civilized barbarian” Roosh Valizadeh discussing Big Tech’s political banning.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.