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Democrats Desperate Over 2020
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427 views • May 09, 2019
The 2020 election is getting closer everyday and the Democrats have become desperate to regain the White House with presidential candidates making an unprecedented drastic move to the far left. Matt Bracken discusses the coming election and offers solutions patriots can take to have a better life.
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