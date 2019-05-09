© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Federalist Paper #51: Federal Structure & Separation of Powers, by James Madison, Feb. 8, 1788
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • May 09, 2019
James Madison begins Federalist Paper #51 explaining it's purpose to aid the readers understanding of how the structure of the proposed government makes liberty possible. Each branch should be mostly independent. To assure such independence, no one branch should have too much power in selecting members of the other two branches. This suggests that citizens should select the president, legislators, and judges. But they recognized the practical difficulties in making every office elective.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.