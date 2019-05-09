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Pity as a Strategy? Shape the Script!
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4 views • May 09, 2019
Katy Perry opens up about suicidal thoughts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laJtS5WKums
Here are some, what seem to be, good videos on multiple personality disorder.
FORCED PERSONALITY SWITCH CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Positive Triggers | Dissociative Identity Disorder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8WfpActb8I
SWITCHING Caught On Camera 9 TIMES?! Meet Omega! | Unboxing 3 | Dissociative Identity Disorder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFvmBTOb5aE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laJtS5WKums
Here are some, what seem to be, good videos on multiple personality disorder.
FORCED PERSONALITY SWITCH CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Positive Triggers | Dissociative Identity Disorder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8WfpActb8I
SWITCHING Caught On Camera 9 TIMES?! Meet Omega! | Unboxing 3 | Dissociative Identity Disorder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFvmBTOb5aE
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