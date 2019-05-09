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Is There Millennial Backlash Against Political Correctness?
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118 views • May 09, 2019
Millennials are portrayed as being driven by feeling more than facts and are regularly called "snowflakes" for overreacting. Matt Bracken breaks down how political correctness indoctrination has reached a point where millennials consider it "uncool".
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