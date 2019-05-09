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Humanity Won't Submit: Here’s How You Can Strike Back Against Censorship!
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102 views • May 09, 2019
In a counterstrike against the coordinated censorship by Big Tech & MSM cartels, Infowars is launching a grassroots poster campaign to circumvent their digital blacklisting of independent voices. We’re bringing back the tried and true method of reaching people through the power of art and information in posters – like the French Resistance!
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