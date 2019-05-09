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Full Auto vs. Semi-Auto with an AK
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339 views • May 09, 2019
Anyone who really knows guns kinks that full auto has very limited practical use in the real world. It looks cool on TV and in movies, but is rarely used in the real world when semi-auto is an option. My buddy Dave and I did a drill to help demonstrate this.
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