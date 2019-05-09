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2 Simple Tricks to Manage Recoil
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329 views • May 09, 2019
Here are 2 pro tips to help you manage your gun's recoil so that you can shoot faster and more accurately. Remember to SHARE, LIKE, and SUBSCRIBE. If you would like to learn how to shoot, and how to defend yourself and loved ones from attack, be sure to click the link below and register for some pistol, AR-15, and/or tactics courses.
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