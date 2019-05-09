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Ten Prominent Papers Read "Six Million Jews Persecuted" early as 1915 to 1938
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60 views • May 09, 2019
Here's that "six million jews" figure cropping up in old newspapers way before WW2, and as far back as 1915. Some papers read that "Britain has the power to open the gates to Palestine" for the poor ol' jews. Who owned all these newspapers back in 1915 to 1938? One of them used the term "European Holocaust" referring to the Jews in the 1930's, BEFORE WW2. This is nothing less than the preparation for the theft of Palestine.
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