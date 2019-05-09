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9May19 Dems Get Contemptuous But They Can’t DO Anything to Barr
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30 views • May 09, 2019
Nadler & his Democrat-controlled committee have charged AG Barr with “contempt” while calling it a “constitutional crisis”. Actually, both Clinton and Obama Attorneys General were charged with contempt, Eric Holder by the full Congress. Here’s what happened and what’s likely to happen. Facebook’s co-founder says Zuckerberg is too powerful and must be stopped and the chief architectural engineer at Notre Dame rules out accidental fire.
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