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“Ask Your Doctor About Bankruptcy”: New Rules for BigPharma Ads
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207 views • May 09, 2019
YouTube has added tags to push back against any health information you discuss. The Trump administration is requiring BigPharma TV ads to include one of its biggest adverse effects — bankruptcy. As Trump tweeted: “if they’re ashamed of the prices – LOWER THEM”. They’re NOT ashamed of the prices or about using govt to push mandatory vaccines or medically kidnap patients while they withhold safe, cheap, effective products
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