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Father Relives Horror: “Vaccines Stopped My Son’s Heart!”
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1174 views • May 09, 2019
Darren from Canada called in to describe for Alex the horrific experience his son had when he flatlined after receiving his first round of vaccines. Alex and Darren also discuss solutions for parents who may have gone through a similar situation and how well Darren's son is doing now.
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