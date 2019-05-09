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Army Sniper School – Rifle Familiarization/Ghillie Suit Camouflage/Stalking
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264 views • May 09, 2019
Soldiers familiarize themselves with their rifles, prep their Ghillie Suits, and learn how to stalk through the forest with maximum concealment during training at the U.S. Army's Sniper School at Fort Benning, GA.
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