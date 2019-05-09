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Trump awards West Point Commander-in-Chief trophy
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1 view • May 09, 2019
President Donald Trump honored the West Point football team with the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy Monday for the second consecutive year. The Army Black Knights completed an 11-2 season, including wins over the Air Force and Navy.
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