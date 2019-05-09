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BE ON ALERT! Doing This Can Get You Labeled ‘HATE’ & Banned FOR LIFE From What You LOVE MOST!
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19 views • May 09, 2019
A symbol, a gesture, a game, a grade…all now can get you labeled hateful, a bigot, a white supremacist or white nationalist. You won’t believe your eyes when you see what everyday things they have now classified as HATE! Be on alert; they can utilize something you do as part of your day to day routing a life changing action that can ban you from the very things you love the most. It is no longer OK to even show your OK!
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