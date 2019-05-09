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Introduction To In The Bubble
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3 views • May 09, 2019
The bubble is a place where you can be, do or have anything you want. It does exist and is a pre-cursor to the manifestation of what you have been asking.
Imagine having a process that lines you up with that place. That's what we are all about. Virtually anything that holds you in that place of receiving.
Presented by Lola and her dad, Kardy and influenced and inspired by Esther Hicks's Abraham and the Law of attraction We look forward to see you . .In The Bubble.
Imagine having a process that lines you up with that place. That's what we are all about. Virtually anything that holds you in that place of receiving.
Presented by Lola and her dad, Kardy and influenced and inspired by Esther Hicks's Abraham and the Law of attraction We look forward to see you . .In The Bubble.
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