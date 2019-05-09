❗Jim Jordan EXPLODES❗ During Judiciary Committee Meeting On Barr - 1529 - 9P

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☢SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “pete” to 74121House Judiciary Committee Republican Jim Jordan charged at an explosive hearing on Wednesday that Democrats were out to "destroy" Attorney General William Barr as a way to derail the Justice Department's ongoing review of alleged misconduct by the intelligence community .