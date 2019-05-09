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Full Show – World Government System To Designate Christians, Conservatives, Nationalists As Terrorists – 05/08/2019
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561 views • May 09, 2019
House Dems voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt for refusing to release the un-redacted Mueller report. The White House is moving to invoke executive privilege to counter leftists’ demands and Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler’s "blatant abuse of power.” Joining today’s show is European correspondent Dan Lyman discussing Europe’s populist riots and how the globalist scheme of the EU is falling apart.
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