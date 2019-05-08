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EXCLUSIVE: College Students Voluntarily Pay Reparations To Black Trump Supporter - War Room Full Show
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43 views • May 08, 2019
Kaitlin Bennett and Joel Patrick join the War Room today after they did a video report from a college campus where individuals voluntarily paid Joel slavery reparations. Joseph Saladino discusses his political campaign as the first social media influencer to run for office and Carpe Donktum responds to his Twitter timeout.
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