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CARPE DONKTUM SUSPENDED FROM TWITTER FOR JIM ACOSTA MEME
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9 views • May 08, 2019
After a meme criticizing the clown world that is CNN, and specifically Jim Costa, shuttered his twitter, he returns with a message in the form of a response video. He also has a discussion with Owen on the current state of affairs in social media with the massive conservative censorship purge.
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