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MEET JOEY SALADS, THE FIRST SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS
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4 views • May 08, 2019
Joseph Saladino, AKA Joey Salads, built his namesake on Youtube with millions of subscribers and nearly billions of views. Now he is tipping his hat into the ring to run for congress. Watch as Owen discusses with him on his upcoming campaign.
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