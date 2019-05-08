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Jim Jordan Destroys Democrats On Obama Illegal Spy Campaign
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25 views • May 08, 2019
Jim Jordan went off on the treasonous Democratic Congressmen calling for Barr to be in consideration for contempt of Congress. Their attempts to tie Barr ot more collusion falls on deaf ears when jim Jordan is around, and this time around he provided a fresh dose of memories in the form of Strzok texts and NYT articles all revealing the constant spying on the Trumps.
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