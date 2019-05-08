© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Star Of David Over Egypt
Follow
0
Share
Report
26 views • May 08, 2019
Bible subjects have become less than what they started off as! I was stunned at how many of the Star Of David Points aligned to several ancient Egyptian Sites!
Please visit thewholebible.net to watch the video for my book.
The book is my studies of the Astronomy of Genesis 1-11!
These studies are what enabled me to finally connect the dots to bring this video to you!
If this video caught your attention the landing page of my website will as well!
I’m looking for serious student of the Truth!
Please visit thewholebible.net to watch the video for my book.
The book is my studies of the Astronomy of Genesis 1-11!
These studies are what enabled me to finally connect the dots to bring this video to you!
If this video caught your attention the landing page of my website will as well!
I’m looking for serious student of the Truth!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.