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Trump Announces Big Pharma Ad Transparency Bill
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309 views • May 08, 2019
The Pharmaceutical Industry in America has been run amok with deceptive ads, and mainstream media has been hand held by this industry. Alex Jones has been warning the populous of these pill peddlers, and now Trump has answers the people's concern with a new bill.
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