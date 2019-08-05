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5/8/19 #TRUMPED: The Art of The Tax Return! NXIVM, Pope vs. Populism #BanBackfire
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34 views • May 08, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on May 8, 2019
5/8/19: Today, the NYT leaks Trump's tax returns from 1985-94, to socially engineer the Trump-is-a-grifter agenda. Backfire! The 1st day of the NXIVM trial of Raniere reveals sexual slavery and child trafficking criminal enterprise. Meanwhile, the Kennedy family throws RFK Jr. under the bus in an attempt to discredit his exposure of the fraudulent vaccine industry.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
NYT prints information on Trump's tax returns from 1985-94, 25 years ago when he went through a bankruptcy but then came back to build a multi-billion dollar business and brand.
https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/tru...
Robert Kiyosaki, of Richdad.com, teaches people about leveraging debt to get rich and why "work hard and save" is a fallacy taught to poor people:
https://www.richdad.com
Read Kyosaky's RICH DAD, POOR DAD here:
http://www.lequydonhanoi.edu.vn/uploa...
Articles on the 1st day of Keith Raniere's NXIVM sex-slavery trial:
https://nypost.com/2019/05/07/nxivm-s...
https://www.theepochtimes.com/trial-b...
Kennedy's attempt to taint RFK Jr's activism to expose vac_ine fraud:
https://www.inquisitr.com/5428685/rob...
Last month, RFK Jr. and Del Bigtree obtained evidence that the MMR trials show vaccine damage, toxicity and fraud:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/ne...
Pope Francis tries to guilt Bulgarians into reopening the Balkan replacement migration route into their country:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/...
Telegram is the App to find the content creators recently ban_ed from FB:
https://telegram.org/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you for your excellent comments, community and donations that keep this channel going. Congratulations to all the winners of the April YAFTV Patreon giveaway!
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You Are Free
Published on May 8, 2019
5/8/19: Today, the NYT leaks Trump's tax returns from 1985-94, to socially engineer the Trump-is-a-grifter agenda. Backfire! The 1st day of the NXIVM trial of Raniere reveals sexual slavery and child trafficking criminal enterprise. Meanwhile, the Kennedy family throws RFK Jr. under the bus in an attempt to discredit his exposure of the fraudulent vaccine industry.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
NYT prints information on Trump's tax returns from 1985-94, 25 years ago when he went through a bankruptcy but then came back to build a multi-billion dollar business and brand.
https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/tru...
Robert Kiyosaki, of Richdad.com, teaches people about leveraging debt to get rich and why "work hard and save" is a fallacy taught to poor people:
https://www.richdad.com
Read Kyosaky's RICH DAD, POOR DAD here:
http://www.lequydonhanoi.edu.vn/uploa...
Articles on the 1st day of Keith Raniere's NXIVM sex-slavery trial:
https://nypost.com/2019/05/07/nxivm-s...
https://www.theepochtimes.com/trial-b...
Kennedy's attempt to taint RFK Jr's activism to expose vac_ine fraud:
https://www.inquisitr.com/5428685/rob...
Last month, RFK Jr. and Del Bigtree obtained evidence that the MMR trials show vaccine damage, toxicity and fraud:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/ne...
Pope Francis tries to guilt Bulgarians into reopening the Balkan replacement migration route into their country:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/...
Telegram is the App to find the content creators recently ban_ed from FB:
https://telegram.org/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you for your excellent comments, community and donations that keep this channel going. Congratulations to all the winners of the April YAFTV Patreon giveaway!
WE ARE FREE!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations: Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8 Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79 Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
You Are Free
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