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VIDEO: Guilt Tripping White Americans Pay Reparations To Black Man
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78 views • May 08, 2019
A new viral video from Kaitlin Bennett reveals the level of indoctrination that white people have been subjected to as they agree to pay reparations for the role they played in slavery in America. Alex joins Mike Adams to discuss solutions to combat this racist virtue signaling from the left.
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