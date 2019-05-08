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Why Trump Should Use The Power Of Government To Stop Techno Fascism
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143 views • May 08, 2019
Big Tech censorship is out of control, but President Trump has yet to use his office to enforce fair practices by the social media companies. Mike Adams explains why Trump should use his presidential powers before he is out of office or Trump may miss his chance to save American liberties.
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