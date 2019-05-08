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The Biden Cliche Machine
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522 views • May 08, 2019
Is anyone capable of delivering more political cliches in less time than 2020 Presidential Candidate Joe Biden? No, they can't. Brace yourself, for the Joe Biden 2020 Presidential cliche cringefest cometh.
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-podcasts/
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-podcasts/
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