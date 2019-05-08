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Gun Seizure & The Mark of the Beast: Here's How It Plays Out!
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73 views • May 08, 2019
This video is about gun confiscation, the Mark of the Beast (◄ Revelation 13: 16-18 ►) & how they're both entwined in taking away our rights in the name of a sense of false security. It walks you through the most likely scenario pertaining to how it will all go down when the Liberals, Socialists, Muslims & the RINO's TRY to disarm law-abiding citizens. Guns are inanimate objects. People must be corrected not our Constitution!
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