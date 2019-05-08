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The Democrats Officially Adopt Satanism As Their Religion
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293 views • May 08, 2019
The democratic party has aligned itself with "values" that contradict the traditional American and Christian values that once made America a moral country. Alex explains how the soul of the democratic party has already sold out to evil.
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