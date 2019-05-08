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Pompeo visits Baghdad amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran
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121 views • May 08, 2019
Hudson Institute senior Middle East analyst Michael Pregent on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Baghdad and why Iran shouldn’t try to close the Strait of Hormuz.
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