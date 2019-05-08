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Kamala Harris looks to repeal Trump’s 2017 tax law
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Former Reagan economic adviser Art Laffer discusses how 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) wants to fully repeal President Trump’s 2017 tax bill.
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president trumpfox business2020 electionfoxkamala harrisart laffertrump’s 2017 tax law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy