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Hillary Clinton says the 2016 election was ‘stolen’ from her
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18 views • May 08, 2019
During her speaking tour, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton suggested that the 2016 election was “stolen” from her. American Majority CEO Ned Ryun reacts to her claim.
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trumpnewsbill clintonhillary clintonpoliticsbusinesspresident trumppresident donald trumpdonald trumpfox businessfox business networktrish regantrish regan fox businesstrish regan primetimeelection 20162016 electionbill and hillaryclinton speaking tourdonald trump victoryhillary and billned ryunned ryun fox businessthe clintons
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