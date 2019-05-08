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Trump's tariff hike will level the playing field with China: Scott Walker
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2 views • May 08, 2019
Former Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wisc., on Trump administration trade talks with China and concerns of a Democratic judicial power grab.
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